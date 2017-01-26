Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for deadly wrong-way Hwy 26 DUII crash

Deadly crash scene on Highway 26 near Sylvan exit in April 2016. (KPTV file image)

A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a wrong-way DUII crash on Highway 26 that killed a 21-year-old passenger in another car.

The crash happened near the Sylvan exit at 1:05 a.m. April 27, 2016.

Investigators said Armando Gallegos, 51, was driving his pickup west in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Honda Civic.

The front passenger in the car, 21-year-old Brandon Wendell of Sherwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old driver, Taylor Melger, and a 17-year-old passenger were seriously injured. That passenger, McKenna Hoffstadt, is paralyzed as a result of the crash.

In court Thursday, Gallegos cried as he apologized to her and everyone involved, saying he thinks about Wendell every day.

Hoffstadt said it's time to move on.

"I don't want to say I'm happy about the sentence, the 15 years, but I'm not going to say he's some heartless monster. Everyone makes mistakes," she said Thursday.

Gallegos pleaded guilty last week to charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and DUII.

Investigators said both drivers had blood-alcohol levels above the legal limit at the time of the crash.

