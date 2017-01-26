Gravel used on Portland roads during snowstorm causing problems for cyclists

Crews around Portland are still working to clean up after the last major snowstorm that left area roads a mess. One of the problems now is gravel left behind on road shoulders and in bike lanes.

FOX 12 spoke with a few cyclists who say there are several problems that gravel can cause. It makes cyclists less stable and more likely to lose control, plus it raises their chances of getting a flat tire.

The biggest problem is if cyclists try to get out of the gravel and closer to the lane of traffic, they risk crashing or being hit by a car.

The gravel became such a problem, people at River City Bicycles wrote a letter to Mayor Ted Wheeler and the transportation commissioner. They say customers come in every day and say it's just not safe to ride right now.

"We just want acknowledgment that it is an issue, and what can be done and how quickly it will be done," said Matt Barre with River City Bicycles.

Portland Bureau of Transportation says crews are working to clear the gravel but people need to understand that it's a slow process. Their sweepers only go three to six miles per hour when they're working and many streets need more than one pass.

For those reasons, PBOT says it could take a month or even two to address every area.

PBOT encourages cyclists who see problem spots to let them know. Send a photo and a specific location and PBOT will send crews out to address it.

