Prosecutors: Video contains confession of murder of Forest Grove woman

Jaime Tinoco being interviewed in connection with the killing of Nicole Laube in 2014. (KPTV)

Chilling video of what prosecutors say is a Portland man confessing to stabbing and killing a Forest Grove woman back in 2014 was seen in a Hillsboro court Thursday.

Jaime Tinoco is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Nicole Laube.

His trial starts next month, and in a motions hearing Thursday, prosecutors showed the moment when they say he confessed to the crime.

Tinoco was 17 in August 2014, when police say he stabbed and killed Laube at the Cedar Mill Apartments where she worked.

As cops searched for her killer, they say Tinoco raped a woman in Eugene a month later while attending an Oregon Ducks football game under the supervision of the Washington County Juvenile Department, after which they started connecting the cases.

After his conviction for rape, investigators say Tinoco confessed to Laube’s murder in the video shown in court.

In handcuffs and a white jumpsuit, Tinoco sat fidgeting in his chair Thursday, even laughing at times.

Detective Jeffrey Roth of the Eugene Police Department testified, saying that Tinoco “ultimately admitted being the perpetrator of the murder.”

On the video, the exchanges could be heard between Roth and Tinoco as the officer asked him about the death of Laube.

Roth: “You told me earlier that you didn’t mean to do it. Remember that part?”



Tinoco: “Yeah.”



Roth: “OK.”

During another part of the video, Roth refers to something he said Tinoco said about the victim earlier.

Roth: “Do you remember what you told me about her? She was an easy sort of something.”



Tinoco: “Easy prey.”



Roth: “Easy prey. OK.”

According to police, Tinoco said Laube was getting out of a golf cart, holding a letter and a balloon when he spotted her. He said he attacked her in a stairwell with a knife he took from his parents’ kitchen.

Roth: “I had asked you where you stabbed her and you told me on her body where she was stabbed. Do you remember?”



Tinoco: “Yeah.”



Roth: “Where?”



Tinoco: “In the ribs.”



Roth: “In the ribs. Like in the chest area?”



Tinoco: “Yeah.”

Laube was stabbed in the heart and she died at the scene. Investigators said that Tinoco said he threw the knife in a creek and ran home as Laube may have been signaling for help.

Roth: “You were thinking about having sex with her, but you didn’t do it. OK. What made you not want to do it? Did she fight back?”



Tinoco: “No. She screamed real loud.”



Roth: “She screamed loud.”

Tinoco’s defense team went into Thursday’s hearing hoping that the judge would suppress that video and exclude it as evidence in the trial. The judge denied that motion Friday, so the video will be admissible at trial.

