Two Woodland teachers opt for flexible seating to help keep their students engaged

Two elementary school teachers in Woodland, Washington are taking a new approach to help keep their students engaged, and it has everything to do with where and how they sit.

Over the summer, Megan Lascik and Jennifer Crosby, who both teach third grade at Woodland Intermediate School, started researching ways to channel their students' nervous energy, and with permission from their principal, introduced the concept of "flexible seating" into their classrooms.

"They get to choose every day, and if it's not working for them that certain day, then I help them find a different spot that will be better for them," said Lascik.

Students' seating options range from bouncy yoga balls to kneeling on soft pads, to chairs that rock and wobble.

"What I've noticed is that overall, the kids are less restless, and they're usually calmer in the classroom," said Crosby.

At the beginning of the year, students were taught by an occupational therapist to recognize their body's needs for movement, and choose an appropriate seating option that allows them to move, but still focus on their lessons.

Some students sprawl out on the floor to complete their assignments, while others prefer traditional, stable seats.

"It's really interesting," said Lascik. "I've noticed patterns. There are certain students who always choose a seat that moves more, or some students who always choose to sit in a stable chair."

Lascik said she considers this year's trial run a success, and hopes the idea can be introduced to more classrooms next school year.

