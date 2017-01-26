2.4 magnitude earthquake reported near Scappoose - KPTV - FOX 12

2.4 magnitude earthquake reported near Scappoose

SCAPPOOSE, OR

A small earthquake was felt north of Portland Thursday afternoon.

The 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit around 4:30 p.m. near Scappoose, about eight miles northwest of Portland.

No word of any damage or if anyone felt the earthquake.

January 26 is the 317th anniversary of the 1700 Cascadia earthquake, which had an estimated magnitude of 8.7 - 9.2.

