Kitchen fire damages home in Sherwood, no injuries reported

A kitchen fire damaged a Sherwood home Thursday night.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said a neighbor reported a home, located in the 15000 block of Southwest Barnsdale Drive, was on fire. The neighbor also reported the homeowner was out of town.

Firefighters arrived to the home and brought the fire under control within 10 minutes.

According to TVF&R, a dog was inside the home at the time of the fire and was not injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. TVF&R did say that working smoke alarms saved the house from extensive damage.

