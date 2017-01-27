Bill to be introduced to Oregon legislature that would raise smoking age to 21

If some Oregon lawmakers have it their way, teenagers will no longer be able to buy tobacco.

A bill will be introduced to the Oregon legislature this year to raise the smoking age to 21. It’s part of the national Tobacco 21 movement.

Supporters say it would prevent life-long addiction and smoking-related health issues, but not everyone agrees with raising the age.

"I feel like that is pretty reasonable," said Joshua Morgan, who does not support raising the smoking age. "Eighteen is about the time that teenagers can make their own decisions or their own opinions. I mean, smoking isn't that bad. It’s your body, and you can do what you want with your body."

The American Cancer Society says 64 percent of Oregonians are in favor of raising the smoking age.

The bill will be introduced at the state capitol Feb. 1.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.