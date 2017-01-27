Portland police officer speaks out after being injured in a hotel fire

A scratchy throat and chest cold is better than seeing someone lose their life, Eric Dinnell, a Portland police officer said.

For nearly 20 years, Dinnell has put his life on the line in a number of situations in the Pacific Northwest. He said Wednesday night was no different.

"I diverted from the call I was going to and I headed over to a fire at a nearby hotel," Dinnell said.

According to Officer Dinnell, he showed up to the Comfort Inn near Northeast Sandy Boulevard around 7 p.m. for a fire on the fourth floor.

Dinnell said he tried to help the hotel manager break down the door. Once he got inside, he said he could see about a foot in front of his face. After some searching, he determined no one was inside.

Dinnell said moments later he started to feel sick, and was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. He was treated and released.

While no one was inside the room, Dinnell said he could not wait for Portland Fire & Rescue to break down the door, he simply had to go with his instincts.

"I didn’t do anything anyone else wouldn’t have done. I just happened to be a the right place at the right time," Dinnell said.



Police arrested a man for arson who was seen leaving the hotel minutes after the fire broke out.

