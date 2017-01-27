Salem police say car break-ins on the rise in north and south neighborhoods

Salem police say over the last week they’ve seen an increase in car break-ins, particularly on the south and north sides of the city.

Police say they have had 29 cases of car break-ins reported in the last week, 40 percent involved in a window being smashed.

“It’s weird with how many peoples cars do get broken into,” Salem resident Nick Felton said.

Felton told FOX 12 he can relate to the stats and increase in crimes. A car he’d been helping a friend repair was recently broken into.

“I looked at it one day everything was on it was fine,” Felton said. "Went to perform the work and test it and noticed something wasn’t right, come to find out someone had broken in and tried to steal the car.”

Felton’s story is not a rare one either, a few blocks away from his home in northeast Salem is where another car was broken into.

On Tuesday night, a Salem man says he walked out to his car and found a woman sitting inside. He says she tried to take some CD’s from the car. The man, who wished to not be identified, says the woman appeared to be under the influence of something.

Salem police were called to the scene and the woman was arrested.

On Thursday, Salem Police Department posted tips on their Facebook page on ways to prevent a car break-in.

Lt. David Okada with Salem Police says some of those tips include taking things out of your car like cell phone, GPS mounts and phone chargers, anything that could suggest valuables may be in your car. The department also recommends parking your car in a well lit area, taking all valuables out of your car and never leave your vehicles running in your driveway or on the street to warm it up.

