Three arrested, deputy injured after pursuit in Clackamas Co.

A Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured and three people were arrested following a pursuit Thursday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., CCSO said they received a call about a theft happening at a Lowe's located at 13631 Southeast Johnson Road in Milwaukie. The caller said three suspects were seen leaving the area in a dark colored Volkswagen Jetta.

Seven minutes later, a deputy with the K9 Unit was patrolling the area and found the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Causey Avenue. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop and attempted to elude the deputy.

The pursuit led into the parking lot of a Walmart at 10000 SE 82nd Ave.

CCSO said while in the parking lot, the suspect drove toward the deputy and intentionally rammed his patrol car. The suspect also struck a large tanker style semi-truck before leaving the parking lot.

According to CCSO, near the intersection of Southeast Linwood Avenue and Southeast King Road the suspect intentionally rammed a second CCSO patrol car head on. The three people inside the suspect vehicle tried to flee the scene on foot but were captured with the help of K9 Grimm and responding deputies.

Jeremy Alexander Grina, the driver of the suspect vehicle, was lodged into the Clackamas County Jail on two warrants, theft in the second degree, two counts felony hit-and-run, attempt to elude a police officer, two counts assault in the third degree, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and two counts assault on a public safety officer.

The passengers, Andres Ryan Duarte and Benjamin Michael Esterberg, were booked into the Clackamas County Jail and charged with theft in the second degree.

CCSO said one deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The name and condition of the deputy are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.