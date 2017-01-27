Man stabbed in back outside downtown Voodoo Doughnut - KPTV - FOX 12

Man stabbed in back outside downtown Voodoo Doughnut

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police officers responded to a stabbing incident at the downtown Voodoo Doughnut location early Friday morning.

The incident took place at 22 Southwest 3rd Avenue around 5:14 a.m.

Police said a 40-year-old man was stabbed just outside the donut shop.

Employees said they called 911 after seeing a fight break out outside the shop between four or five homeless people. They said the man was stabbed in the back.

The victim was taken to the hospital shortly after the incident, although police described him as uncooperative. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. 

Police said they are still searching for the suspect. 

