Portland Aerial Tram turns 10

It was on Jan. 28, 2007 that the Portland Aerial Tram first rose from the South Waterfront up to the top of Marquam Hill. Now, the Portland’s legendary tram is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Portland Tram 10th Anniversary Community Day will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its base location on the South Waterfront.

Activities will including face painting, historical displays, presentations and a guided walk.

Tram officials said all activities are free and open to the public. Round trip rides will be offered for $4.55 for adults and children older than the age of six.

Since its debut, the Portland Aerial Tram has carried over 12 million people from the waterfront to the top of the hill, where Oregon Health & Science University, Portland VA Medical Center and Portland Shriners Hospital reside.

Great shot of Walt and Jean! #TramTurns10 this week and we've got a big celebration this Saturday, 10am - 3pm. https://t.co/39IXM7vFXI https://t.co/vGsPlBpLqC — Portland Tram (@PortlandTram) January 25, 2017

The two tram cabins, named Jean and Walt, make their three-minute, 30-second, 3,300 linear-foot journey several times a day. The cabins carry about 10,000 riders each weekday.

The cabins are named after Jean Richardson, the first female engineering graduate from Oregon State University, and Walt Reynolds, the first African-American to graduate from OHSU. Both Richardson and Reynolds rode their namesake cabins at a naming ceremony in 2007.

The tram stations also have names of their own. The lower station is called Chamanchal and the upper station is called Chemeffu. The names mean "on the river" and "on the mountain" in the Tualitin Indian language.

To learn more about the Portland Aerial Tram, visit GoByTram.com.

