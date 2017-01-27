On the Go with Joe at the International Cat Show

Joe V. was in Northeast Portland meeting some furry friends at the International Cat Show.

The show features over 250 different cats from around the world. All from the show proceeds benefit the Oregon Food Bank.

The event takes place Jan. 27 through Jan. 29 at the Holiday Inn on Northeast Columbia Boulevard.

Learn more at TNCC.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.