Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Friday, January 27:

Haley Johnsen first grabbed the attention of the world on the hit show “American Idol.” Now the Portland singer has a new album, thanks to the help of her loyal fans. MORE spoke to the star about her new music. You can catch Johnsen in March at different venues around Portland as part of the Mogo Music Festival.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.