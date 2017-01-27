Patrick Wilson talks about starring in ‘The Founder’ with MORE - KPTV - FOX 12


Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Patrick Wilson is moving from haunted houses to the golden arches.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor stars in the upcoming film “The Founder,” which tells the story of American food chain McDonald’s. 

Wilson, known for roles in “The Conjuring” and “Watchmen” is joined in the film by fellow super-hero alum Michael Keaton.

MORE’s Stephanie Kralevich spoke with the actor about starring in the biopic and discussed what is was like to be the child of a longtime TV news anchor.

