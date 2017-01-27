Businesses burglarized, windows and doors smashed on SE Division Street

Rudy's Barbershop was also hit by a burglar during a crime spree on Southeast Division Street. (KPTV)

The front door was smashed during a burglary at Tranquille Foot Salon on Southeast Division Street. (KPTV)

Police responding to a burglary alarm at a southeast Portland bar found smashed doors and windows at multiple businesses on Southeast Division Street.

Officers responded to Bar Avignon near Southeast 21st and Division Street at 4:37 a.m. Friday.

They said there was evidence of forced entry into the building. Officers searched the business, but did not locate any suspects.

As officers checked the neighborhood, they responded to more alarms and found broken glass at several businesses along Division Street, between 21st Avenue and 32nd Avenue.

No suspects were found and there is no suspect information at this time.

At Tranquille Foot Salon on Southeast 21st and Division, a burglar was caught on camera smashing the glass door, walking in and grabbing the cash register. Manager Mimi Ho said this is the first time the business has been broken into and since most of their customers use credit cards, there wasn't any cash in the register.

Father down the street, a burglar broke into Rudy's Barbershop and used a crowbar to open a cash box. The box, however, was empty. Manager Olive Guajardo said it will cost $1,500 to fix their antique door.

"It's been happening a lot around here lately, especially with cars, so people in the neighborhood probably shouldn't leave valuables anywhere," Guajardo said.

An adult store at Southeast 32nd and Division was also hit early Friday morning during the crime spree.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to email CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.

