Teen running down middle of Hwy 101 hit by pickup, killed on Oregon coast

A 15-year-old boy running down the middle of Highway 101 was hit by a pickup and killed on the Oregon coast, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 17 north of Gearhart at 10:50 p.m. Thursday.

A 50-year-old Seaside man was driving a 1980 Chevrolet pickup north on Highway 101 when he hit a pedestrian.

Investigators said a 15-year-old boy had exited a vehicle that was parked on the northbound shoulder of the highway and was running down the middle of the highway when he was hit.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said alcohol may have been a contributing factor on the part of the pedestrian.

The driver and his passenger were not injured in the collision and cooperated with investigators.

One lane of the highway was closed for three hours following the crash.

Oregon State Police was assisted at the scene by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, Gearhart Fire and Medix Ambulance.

