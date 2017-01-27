Police: Washington driver arrested for DUI with blood-alcohol level of .48

A driver found unresponsive in a running car had a blood-alcohol level of .48, according to police, which is six times the legal limit.

Washington State Patrol dispatchers received a report of a silver Volvo traveling erratically on northbound Interstate 5 in King County at 10:22 a.m. Thursday.

A trooper responded to the area and found a Volvo parked in a grassy area just off the shoulder of the highway.

The trooper approached the car and found the driver unresponsive. Police said the car was running, in drive and the man's foot was on the brake.

The trooper put the car into park, turned off the ignition and removed the keys.

The driver could not be woken up, according to police, so firefighters were called out to remove him from the car and take him to the hospital.

Investigators said there were open containers in the car.

The driver was identified as Neil T. Ehlers, 31, of Shoreline, Washington.

At the hospital, police said it was determined that Ehlers blood-alcohol level was .48. The legal limit is .08.

Ehlers was arrested on DUI charges, according to police, but he was released to the hospital due to his high blood-alcohol level.

Police said Ehlers had three previous DUIs in another state.

