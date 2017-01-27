Oregon City man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing 7-year-old child

An Oregon City man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old child.

Roy Allen Richards, 64, was found guilty on 10 counts of first-degree sex abuse earlier this month. He was sentenced Friday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office received a report from the victim's family in July 2016.

After learning the crimes occurred in Oregon City, the investigation was turned over to the Oregon City Police Department.

First-degree sex abuse is a Measure 11 crime, carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 75 months in prison.

Investigators said no additional victims were identified and detectives have no reason to believe there are any other victims of Richards.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.