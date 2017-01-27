Oregon City man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing 7-year- - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon City man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing 7-year-old child

Posted: Updated:
Roy Allen Richardson, jail booking photo Roy Allen Richardson, jail booking photo
OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

An Oregon City man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old child.

Roy Allen Richards, 64, was found guilty on 10 counts of first-degree sex abuse earlier this month. He was sentenced Friday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office received a report from the victim's family in July 2016.

After learning the crimes occurred in Oregon City, the investigation was turned over to the Oregon City Police Department.

First-degree sex abuse is a Measure 11 crime, carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 75 months in prison.

Investigators said no additional victims were identified and detectives have no reason to believe there are any other victims of Richards.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.