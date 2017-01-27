Seven men arrested in undercover online sex trafficking sting in Portland

Seven men were arrested in an undercover sex trafficking sting in Portland.

Investigators posted online ads on known sex trafficking websites from Jan. 9-13.

Seven men responded to the ads and contacted undercover officers to arrange payment for sexual acts, according to police.

Investigators were assisted by a Portland hotel as part of the operation.

The seven men who responded to the ads and went to the hotel were arrested on misdemeanor charges of commercial sexual solicitation.

The suspects were identified as Robert Jon Haydon, 36, of Portland; Husam M. Mohammed, 34, of Portland; Joel Reuben Spielman, 51, of Portland; Brian Christopher O'Donnell, 31, of Seattle; Samuel Beno Parkman, 48, of Portland; Danya Peter Feltzin, 38, of Portland; Christian J. Larson, 50, of Salem.

For investigative reasons, the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit is not sharing the specific website, application or ad text used in this investigation.

"Sex trafficking and prostitution are not victimless crimes. Victims of sex trafficking and prostitution are forced, coerced, and manipulated into this lifestyle against their will. They are forced to suffer through physical, sexual, and mental abuse. The Portland Police Bureau, in conjunction with other Federal and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to deterring prostitution and sex trafficking activities, according to a Portland Police Bureau statement.

Anyone who knows or thinks they known someone involved in trafficking or being exploited is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit at 503-255-0118, the Sexual Assault Resource Center hotline at 1-800-640-5311 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or via the online tipline missingkids.org/CyberTipline.

