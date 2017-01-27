Police: 12-year-old boy shot in Salem, injuries not life-threatening

A 12-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound, and Salem police say a relative is responsible for pulling the trigger.

Police responded to a call of an accidental shooting at a home behind a hardware store, off Fairgrounds Road Northeast in Salem around 2 p.m. Friday. However, police have not confirmed if the shooting was in fact, an accident.

Officers arrived to find a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the boy was shot by a relative, no word on how closely they were related.

The boy is expected to recover. Police say he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one was arrested or charged following the shooting.

Fox 12 spoke with several neighbors in the area, including nearby businesses, who say they didn’t hear or see anything suspicious at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.