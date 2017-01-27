Sheriff: Man showing off rifle shoots, kills friend at Washington Co. apartment

A man showing off his AR-15 rifle to people celebrating Chinese New Year at his apartment accidentally shot and killed one of his friends, according to deputies.

Emergency crews responded to the Frank Estate Apartments in the Garden Home area at 10:58 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies arrived and found a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen.

The man was taken to Oregon Health & Science University, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Washington County Violent Crimes Unit responded to investigate.

Detectives determined the 28-year-old man living in the apartment owns several firearms and decided to show his AR-15 rifle to his group of friends who were over to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Investigators said he unloaded the weapon and it was passed around by the four guests. When he took it back, the gun discharged as he was in the process of reloading it, according to deputies.

They called 911 and attempted first aid on the victim.

Deputies said the victim's parents live in another country and they are still working to contact them to notify them of his death.

The shooter has not been charged with any crimes at this time and the case remains under investigation.

Detectives said it does not appear alcohol or drugs were factors in this case.

"The sheriff's office strongly urges people to handle guns in a safe manner and to always treat all firearms as if they are loaded at all times," according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.