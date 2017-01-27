Firefighter training gets real at Sherwood home

A house near the area of Southwest Chapman Road and Highway 99W went up in smoke Friday while firefighters took part in a controlled burn exercise.

The training, which coincided with Oregon’s statewide Fire Service Appreciation Day, included Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters practicing how to operate a fire engine, how to supply water to a scene without hydrants and how to use new firefighting equipment.

"Although TVF&R firefighters frequently train with live fire in specially designed training props at our Training Center, the opportunity to gain experience on a fire in a real home is invaluable," TVF&R Training Officer Julie Ellenson said

In the exercise, they set several small fires inside the home using palettes, then crews conducted an "interior fire attack." The real home was allowed to burn to the ground after firefighters used 2,800 gallons of water on the flames.

“We can simulate so many things on a training ground, but it's hard to simulate an actual house fire,” TVF&R Public Affairs Officer Stefan Myers said. “The heat that can get going, the possible flashover, provide a very different environment.”

According to TVF&R, fire doubles in size every minute. That is why they encourage homeowners to make sure they have working smoke alarms and fire evacuation plans so they can get to safety immediately in case of a fire.

