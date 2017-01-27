Portland food cart owners concerned over spike in thefts

Portland police are investigating another food cart burglary. Security cameras were rolling when a man broke into Koi Fusion at West Burnside and 28th Wednesday night.

The manager of Koi Fusion told FOX 12 the suspect was inside the cart for at least a half hour, and when the man left he took two iPads, pencils, soda and bread. He also said the thief got away with the same security camera that was recording the whole thing.

On Friday, food carts across the city were on high alert.

Chef Joshua Fisher at the Kim Jong Grillin at Southeast 46th and Southeast Division said it’s sad to hear of another break-in. He said last month the propane tanks they used to cook with were stolen from outside their cart.

Fisher showed off the cut lock Friday morning. He said it really hurt them as they were left with no way to cook and no way to make money until it could be repaired.

Other owners agree, when these break-ins happen they are left dealing with the clean up and paperwork rather than working.

Fisher said the break-ins really set carts back when many owners are running on tight profit margins.

“It is sad, it really is sad because we are not millionaires here,” Fisher said. "Food carts are mostly just people who just love the business and who want to just do their own thing.”

Fisher adds many cart owners are taking any extra precaution they can to avoid being a victim to this type of grime.

If you have any info on any food cart break-ins across the city call Portland Police.

