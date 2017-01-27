National Guard air-medical troops honored before deployment to Middle East

An Oregon Army National Guard air ambulance unit mobilizing for deployment to the Middle East was honored at a ceremony in Salem on Friday.

About 70 soldiers with Company G (Golf), 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, will provide aeromedical support throughout the Persian Gulf using Blackhawk helicopters.

The unit being sent has a long tradition of answering the call of duty. They conduct medical evacuations, search and rescue missions and answer to wildfires.

Chief Warrant Officer Josiah Zeiner said the members of the unit are proud to return to the field to serve their country.

“This is my third deployment to the Middle East, and I really love serving my country and finding the medevac missions,” he said. “It gives us the chance to really make a difference on the battlefield for those who are injured or wounded give them the opportunity to get to the hospital and get the medical care they need.

Previously the unit was deployed to Bosnia and to Iraq during "Operation Iraqi Freedom."

