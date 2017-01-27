Man accused of attacking sleeping man with machete pleads guilty to attempted assault

A man accused of attacking a sleeping man with a machete pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree attempted assault and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Shawn Kinney, 29, had charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon dismissed as part of his plea agreement Friday.

Deputies responded to a home on the 1800 block of South Oleander Lane in Cornelius at 3:43 a.m. June 20, 2016.

A 28-year-old man living in the home said he was attacked by a man with a machete as he slept on the couch. Deputies said he had several deep cuts on his arm that appeared to have been caused by a sharp object with significant force.

The victim told deputies he picked up a steel pipe to fend off the attacker. He hit the man in the head with the pipe.

Kinney, of Forest Grove, was found inside the home. He had injuries to his head that appeared to have been caused by a blunt weapon.

The victim and Kinney were both treated and released from the hospital. Kinney was then booked into the Washington County Jail.

Detectives did not release a motive for the incident.

Kinney was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison Friday and three years post-prison supervision.

