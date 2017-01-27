Police: Woman confronted sex offender accused of photographing her kids

Police are investigating a confrontation in a Gresham Goodwill store between a woman and a sex offender accused of taking photos of her children.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

The incident occurred Thursday morning at the store on the 400 block of Northeast Burnside Road.

Police said a woman saw a man, later identified as 67-year-old Gerald Lee Beagle, using a cell phone to take photos of her children.

The woman told police she confronted him and saw images of her children on his phone. She demanded they be deleted, but Beagle left the store and drove away before police were called.

Police identified Beagle with help from the woman and store surveillance footage. Beagle is a level-three offender, the highest designation in the state.

According to the Oregon sex offender registry, Beagle has five convictions between 1989 and 2008 on charges including first-degree sex abuse and encouraging child sex abuse.

This case remains under investigation, but the Gresham Police Department reported that while Beagle's behavior is, "very concerning," he does not appear to have broken any laws nor violated the conditions of his sex offender registration by photographing children at the Goodwill store.

Beagle is prohibited from going to schools, child care centers, playgrounds or other places "intended for use primarily by persons under 18 years of age," but the Goodwill store does not fit the designation of a place where children "regularly congregate," according to police.

Gresham investigators consulted with Oregon State Police, Portland Police Bureau's Sex Offender Registration Detail, the Multnomah County Parole and Probation Office, and the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office regarding this incident.

Anyone with information about Beagle as it pertains to this case, or similar incidents, is asked to call the Gresham Police tip line 503-618-2719.

"The Gresham Police Department supports the mother's attentiveness to her surroundings, for appropriately confronting someone she perceived as a danger to her children, and for alerting law enforcement while not unjustifiably engaging in a more aggressive response," according to a statement from the Gresham Police Department.

Police also reminded the public that while information on sex offenders is available online, "The release of this information to the public is meant to assure public protection, not to punish an offender or harass an offender's family. Anyone who uses this information to commit a criminal act against another person is subject to criminal prosecution and civil action."

