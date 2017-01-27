Local religious leaders react to President Trump's executive order on immigration

On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order on immigration that will limit the flow of refugees into the United States.

According to drafts obtained by CNN, the order bars all people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen from entering the United States for 30 days.

The order also suspends the U.S. Refugee Admissions program for 120 days until it is reinstated for certain countries deemed vetted by members of the cabinet.

The executive action caused some backlash in Portland.

Dozens of people, including religious leaders, came together on Friday at the interfaith gathering at Augustana Lutheran Church in northeast Portland. The group showed up with signs saying that all faiths are welcome.

The group said President Trump's executive order discriminates against people because of their faith and nationality.

FOX 12 spoke with one leader from Unite Oregon. He was born in Somalia and came to the United States for safety and freedom, and he said this executive order goes against those values he holds dear.

"These policies will not make us safer as a country, but rather, it repeats the sad history of exclusion that is from America's past. This action is not just against the United States but also against the American value of people escaping persecution," said Kayse Jama. "I feel like my safety and freedom has been taken away from me today as so many immigrants and refugees."

Augustana Lutheran Church is considered a sanctuary church.

President Trump signed another executive order against sanctuary cities, but the pastor told FOX 12 that he will push back against the president's policy and will house people if they need protection from being deported.

