Gas station attendant watches as police chase barrels toward him

Elliot Tabler watched a police chase come to an end in the gas station parking lot where he works. (KPTV)

A gas station attendant describes it as a scene straight out of an action movie: a police chase through Clackamas County came to a halt in a gas station parking lot Thursday afternoon.

It was just after 3 p.m. when Elliot Tabler was working at Fast Trak, located at Southeast King and Southeast Lynnwood, and heard some commotion. The next thing he saw was a black car with about lots of cop cars headed his way.

"I have never seen anything like that up close in person. It was honestly like watching an action movie," said Tabler. "I heard like tires squealing and then looked up and I see eight cop cars or something, and they barricade the guy in."

Clackamas County deputies said the chase happened after a theft call came in at the Lowes in Milwaukie. When a deputy tried to pull the suspects vehicle over, the vehicle sped off. The suspect led deputies on a chase that went through a Walmart parking lot in Happy Valley before hitting a semi-truck, then ending at the gas station.

"I had to calm the lady on seven down because she was almost nicked by the car," said Tabler.

Deputies said the driver, Jeremy Grina, rammed a sheriff's patrol car head-on in the parking lot. Grina and his two passengers tried to run, but were captured with the help of K9 Grimm.

The two passengers, Andres Ryan Duarte and Benjamin Michael Esterberg, are facing theft charges and appeared in court on Friday.

Grina is being held on two warrants, theft in the second degree, two counts felony hit-and-run, attempt to elude a police officer, two counts assault in the third degree, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and two counts assault on a public safety officer.

One deputy was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His name and condition have not been released.

