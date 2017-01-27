Gas station attendant watches as police chase barrels toward him

An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
A 21-year-old Portland woman was arrested on multiple charges in connection with the trafficking of a minor, according to the Portland Police Bureau.More >
A man and three teens are facing murder charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in Gresham.More >
An 18-year-old driver is facing the charge of vehicular assault after a crash on SR-503 near Woodland led to eight people going to the hospital.More >
An Oregon couple said they have been fighting for nearly four years to prove that they are intellectually capable of raising their children. ?More >
Neighbors said every Sunday like clockwork, they can hear and see cars cruising and doing doughnuts in a lot right by their homes.More >
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >
The driver who caused the crash is under investigation for DUI-drugs, according to troopers. Four vehicles were involved in the crash.More >
While people are focused on staying hydrated during the heat wave, plants will also needed a some extra care while the temperatures increase.More >
A pedestrian who was hit by an SUV after a crash on Highway 99W near Tigard died the following day at the hospital.More >
