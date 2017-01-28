Potentially dangerous sex offender released from Oregon State Hospital after 32 years

A possibly dangerous sex offender has been released from the state hospital and is now living in Aloha, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies notified residents of Willow Springs Apartments in Aloha on Friday that the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board (PSRB) has released Reynaldo Rios, 62, from the Oregon State Hospital.

Rios was found guilty but insane for a brutal home invasion and sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl in 1984. After serving nearly 32 years in custody, Rios was released from the state hospital.

According to PSRB, Rios was released after a hearing found that he did not have a “qualifying mental illness to remain under PSRB supervision.”

Under Oregon law, Rios was no longer able to be held at the hospital.

“The things that qualified as a mental illness in 1984 when he was found guilty but insane, doesn’t qualify in 2017,” Sgt. Vance Stimler with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies posted flyers at the apartment complex, notifying them about what Rios had done and where he lives.

Here's the flyer @WCSheriff handed out to residents at apt complex. pic.twitter.com/A8Wjawgkm7 — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) January 28, 2017

According to the PSRB, there is a possibly that Rios could reoffend. Board members recommend that people who live nearby not to leave children alone with him.

Kathy Rice lives in the same apartment complex with her two granddaughters and said Rios cannot live there.

“We’re going to make sure every child is watched the whole time,” Rice said. “Someone is going to be out here to make sure that all kids are safe, no matter what.”

Sgt. Stimler said detectives have been in contact with Rios, they know where he lives, and plan on checking up on him periodically.

“Certainly if there’s any concerns the public has, they are welcome to call and we can do a check,” Sgt. Stimler said. "Ultimately there’s always that possibility that he follows the law and follows the rules and at some point we have to respect that as well.”

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.