Lillard's big 4th quarter leads Blazers past Grizzlies - KPTV - FOX 12

Lillard's big 4th quarter leads Blazers past Grizzlies

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
File Image File Image
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Damian Lillard scored 33 points, including 13 straight for Portland late in the fourth quarter, and the Trail Blazers held off the Memphis Grizzlies 112-109 on Friday night.

Allen Crabbe had 23 points off the bench for the Blazers, who have won three straight for the first time since early December. Mason Plumlee had his fourth double-double in a row with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Marc Gasol, coming off a career-high 42 points Wednesday in a victory over the Raptors, scored 32 for the Grizzlies. Zach Randolph added 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Portland led by 18 in the first half, but the Grizzlies closed the gap in the third quarter and the teams traded the lead in the fourth.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.