No. 11 Oregon State women beat Oregon for 12th straight time

An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
Authorities say a Virginia girl's dog stopped her from being abducted by biting a man who grabbed her.More >
Authorities say a Virginia girl's dog stopped her from being abducted by biting a man who grabbed her.More >
A 21-year-old Portland woman was arrested on multiple charges in connection with the trafficking of a minor, according to the Portland Police Bureau.More >
A 21-year-old Portland woman was arrested on multiple charges in connection with the trafficking of a minor, according to the Portland Police Bureau.More >
While people are focused on staying hydrated during the heat wave, plants will also needed a some extra care while the temperatures increase.More >
While people are focused on staying hydrated during the heat wave, plants will also needed a some extra care while the temperatures increase.More >
A Texas woman shot and killed an intruder during a home invasion, authorities said.More >
A Texas woman shot and killed an intruder during a home invasion, authorities said.More >
An 18-year-old driver is facing the charge of vehicular assault after a crash on SR-503 near Woodland led to eight people going to the hospital.More >
An 18-year-old driver is facing the charge of vehicular assault after a crash on SR-503 near Woodland led to eight people going to the hospital.More >
An Oregon couple said they have been fighting for nearly four years to prove that they are intellectually capable of raising their children. ?More >
An Oregon couple said they have been fighting for nearly four years to prove that they are intellectually capable of raising their children. ?More >
The driver who caused the crash is under investigation for DUI-drugs, according to troopers. Four vehicles were involved in the crash.More >
The driver who caused the crash is under investigation for DUI-drugs, according to troopers. Four vehicles were involved in the crash.More >
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >
A man and three teens are facing murder charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in Gresham.More >
A man and three teens are facing murder charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in Gresham.More >