Man injured in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police are investigating a shooting in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning.

Officers were sent to Southeast 9th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard just after 1 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital. Police say he is expected to recover.

Police say they have questioned several people they believed were involved in the shooting.

According to police, the shooting was gang related.

If you have any information, contact Portland Police.

