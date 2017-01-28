House fire causes $190K in damage

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in Southeast Portland Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the fire on Southeast Henderson Street just before 1:30 a.m.

Fire crews were at the scene for over an hour making sure all of the embers were out.

Everyone got out of the home safely.

Three people were displaced by the fire. The cost of the damage is estimated at $190,000.

The fire investigator determined the cause of the blaze to be an improperly discarded cigarette.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.