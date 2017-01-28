Standoff in NE Portland ends with no arrests

An hours-long standoff in northeast Portland ended without any arrests Saturday.

Police crews were called to a home on Northeast Mallory Avenue due to reports of a disturbance involving a gun.

On scene of a stand off with police off Mallory Ave in Portland. Several streets closed off in the area. pic.twitter.com/ctwgGWWCIl — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 28, 2017

Officers said the reports alleged a person fired a gun inside the home, adding that there were five people inside the home at the time.

PPB says 5 people total in the house. 1 came out. They're talking with folks inside. Say they just want to make sure everyone is okay. pic.twitter.com/7f8cC5Z6tQ — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 28, 2017

After hours of negotiations, officers decided to leave the area. They said everyone inside the home was okay, but not willing to cooperate with officers.

At one point both the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene, and several streets around the scene were closed to traffic.

