Standoff in NE Portland ends with no arrests

Standoff in NE Portland ends with no arrests

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

An hours-long standoff in northeast Portland ended without any arrests Saturday.

Police crews were called to a home on Northeast Mallory Avenue due to reports of a disturbance involving a gun.

Officers said the reports alleged a person fired a gun inside the home, adding that there were five people inside the home at the time.

After hours of negotiations, officers decided to leave the area. They said everyone inside the home was okay, but not willing to cooperate with officers.

At one point both the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene, and several streets around the scene were closed to traffic.

