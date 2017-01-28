Gresham police searching for missing woman - KPTV - FOX 12

Gresham police searching for missing woman

Beverly Pearson (Gresham Police Department)
The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 65-year-old woman with dementia.

Beverly Pearson was last seen at her home in the 2800 block of Southeast 1st Street around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say she left on foot and is believed to be wearing a long gray jacket.

Officers describe Pearson as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Beverly Pearson is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

