Protesters gather at PDX rallying against Trump immigration ban

The controversial new immigration ban signed into law as part of one of President Donald Trump’s new executive orders Friday has been met with swift criticism and protests, including one Saturday in Portland.

"We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas," Trump said Friday when signing the order. "We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people."

Fliers heading through Portland International Airport were met by protesters carrying anti-Trump signs and chanting “No ban. No Wall. Open borders for us all.”

Protest going in/out of @flypdx chanting "no ban, no wall- open borders for us all." pic.twitter.com/6hlP9KVRBE — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) January 28, 2017

The ban Includes is a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, as well as a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

Protesters at the airport told FOX 12 that the president’s ban is blocking refugees and those who need to come to the U.S. the most from getting here.

“To think that you can ban people on the basis of their beliefs, it’s as though Donald Trump has never read the Constitution,” protester Lucia Martinez said. “It’s fundamentally part of our country that we welcome immigrants and that we welcome people regardless of the race, religion, gender, creed… anything.”

Lee Fricke was among those rallying Saturday. Carrying a sign that read “Welcoming Immigrants and Refugees Since 1492,” he said the welcoming people from other countries goes back to the founding of the country.

“We’ve been welcoming people for a long time, and there is no reason to stop now,” Fricke said.

The protests at PDX also shut down MAX service near the airport for a short time. Airport police were nearby to monitor the situation, but there had not been any incidents reported and the protests were described as peaceful.

For legal residents of the U.S. from the now-blocked countries already traveling abroad, the ban has led to some being stuck abroad for the next 90 days, and in some cases passengers on flights being sent back and blocked from entering the country.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.