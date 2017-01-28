Businesses on Division pushing to combat crime

With a recent string of break-ins on Southeast Division in Portland, one business owner is calling for the community to come together to combat the crimes.

John Lambert with Do-It-Best Division Hardware said more needs to be done to deter criminals from striking up and down Division.

He showed FOX 12 several security camera clips from the last month of people walking into the hardware store and walking out with merchandise.

"It's very disappointing," Lambert said. "It is very discouraging, you almost want to close up your doors and leave."

He said he wants businesses to take steps to avoid being a target, adding that Portland police has several suggestions on how to do that on their website including simple steps like adding security alarms and cameras to deter thieves.

"Implement the city guidelines and work with your businesses association to implement those best businesses practices to prevent burglaries," Lambert said.

Lambert said he knows police are spread thin, so it is up to local businesses to do some self-policing and be the eyes and ears for each other. He also wants his fellow businesses owners to be vigilant in fighting crime.

"It is very encouraging with other businesses owners to work together on finding solutions," Lambert said.

Anyone with information on any break-ins or thefts in the last month on Division is asked to call Portland Police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.