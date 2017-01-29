Cowlitz Co. Deputies investigating suspicious death - KPTV - FOX 12

Cowlitz Co. Deputies investigating suspicious death

COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) -

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death 15 miles east of Kelso.

Deputies said the investigation began Saturday afternoon when a group of people found a man’s body in the Coweeman River, several miles past the end of Rose Valley Road.

Officers were able to recover the victim.

Deputies say they will release more information as it becomes available.

