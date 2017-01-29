Cowlitz Co. Deputies investigating suspicious death

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death 15 miles east of Kelso.

Deputies said the investigation began Saturday afternoon when a group of people found a man’s body in the Coweeman River, several miles past the end of Rose Valley Road.

Officers were able to recover the victim.

Deputies say they will release more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.