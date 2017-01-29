Missing Gresham woman found safe

Police report that a Gresham woman with dementia who was reported missing Saturday has been found safe.

Beverly Pearson, 65, left her home on foot Saturday at 3 a.m.

In a release Sunday, Gresham police said that Pearson was found and returned home.

Officers thank the public for their help in the case.

