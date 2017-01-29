Missing Gresham woman found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing Gresham woman found safe

Posted: Updated:
Beaverly Pearson (Gresham Police Department) Beaverly Pearson (Gresham Police Department)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Police report that a Gresham woman with dementia who was reported missing Saturday has been found safe.

Beverly Pearson, 65, left her home on foot Saturday at 3 a.m.

In a release Sunday, Gresham police said that Pearson was found and returned home.

Officers thank the public for their help in the case.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.