Deputies: Seaside burglary, car theft leads to chase; 2 arrested in Beaverton

Washington County deputies were led on a short car chase early Sunday that ended in a quiet Beaverton cul-de-sac.

Deputies tell FOX 12 this all started Saturday night in Seaside when a home was burglarized. They added that the three believed to be behind the burglary stole a car and headed east.

A stolen credit card that had been used Sunday morning tipped off deputies. In a news release, deputies say the card was used at the Chevron station in North Plains.

The stolen white Subaru was eventually spotted on Highway 26 near 185th Avenue. When deputies went to pull the car over, the driver sped off, leading to a short pursuit south on Cedar Hills Boulevard. Deputies say the suspects continued onto Southwest Walker Road and ran a red light. Deputies then stopped pursuing.

Several minutes later, calls started coming into 911 about a suspicious car in the area of 174th and Northwest Bernard Place

One neighbor told FOX 12 she heard a loud crash and looked out the window and saw deputies and police officers with guns drawn running through the street.

Neighbors reported the car had been abandoned and the three people inside ran in different directions.

Within an hour, two suspects were arrested. Autumn Brelin, 20, of Seaside was arrested nearby. She was spotted walking down the street by a sheriff's deputy. The second suspect, 22-year-old Cyrus Grabenhorst of Seaside, was tracked down by the Beaverton police K9 Ike.

Ike was used to search a wildlife area behind several of the homes.

A third suspect, 30-year-old Jacob Terrill of Seaside, is still at large and investigators are asking the public's help in finding him.

Deputies say the three suspects took photos of themselves in the stolen car with a stolen camera that was recovered from the car.

Deputies say the male suspect wearing a hat in the picture, seated in the driver seat, is Terrill. If you have any information regarding any of these suspects, please call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.

Brelin and Grabenhorst were both booked into the Washington County Jail on multiple charges.

