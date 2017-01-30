Lunar New Year parade held in downtown Portland

A woman and her two children were held captive for more than two years in a Virginia home before escaping when deputies arrived to check on their welfare, authorities said.More >
A 73-year-old man is banned from a Florida beach after a parent complained that he was handing out business cards that read, "Sugardaddy seeking his sugarbaby."More >
A man visiting Portland from Canada allegedly bit a 14-year-old girl’s breast at this week’s Green Day concert, court documents state.More >
A Cleveland Heights restaurant helped fulfill a dying woman's wish: one more mocha milkshake.More >
Smoke from wildfires in Canada are blanketing the skies over the Portland metro, and state air monitors consider it unhealthy enough that some local activities have been canceled to keep people safe.More >
An Oregon couple said they have been fighting for nearly four years to prove that they are intellectually capable of raising their children. ?More >
Oregon State Police have released the identity of the 18-year-old man who drowned near Sauvie Island Wednesday.More >
The smoky haze in Portland kept many people indoors Tuesday as the Department of Environment Quality warned the air quality was at unhealthy levels for everyone.More >
When it comes to hot temperatures, some people have no choice but to work through the scorching heat to maintain a steady income.More >
Three people were killed and three others injured in a crash on Highway 20 in Lincoln County on Wednesday.More >
