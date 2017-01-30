Lunar New Year parade held in downtown Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Lunar New Year parade held in downtown Portland

Music filled the streets of Chinatown in Portland on Sunday as many gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

People joined in the "Dragon Dance Parade" through downtown. The event was hosted by the Portland Chinatown History Foundation.

The 1.5-mile parade included drummers, clowns, dancers, and of course the group's 100-foot-long dragon.

The celebration marks the Year of the Rooster.

