House fire displaces family of four in Happy Valley - KPTV - FOX 12

HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) -

A family of four and their pets were forced out of their home early Monday morning after a fire broke out inside the house.

Fire crews were called to the scene in the 8900 block of Southeast 139th Avenue in Happy Valley around 4 a.m.

Video from the scene appeared to show a small explosion erupt from inside the house.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family. There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

