PSU president responds to Trump’s immigration ban

Several Oregon leaders have already voiced their opinions on President Donald Trump’s recent immigration ban. Now, the president of Portland State University is speaking out against the executive order.

PSU President Wim Wiewel said in a statement posted on Facebook Saturday that Portland State University is “dismayed by the impact of the executive order signed by the president denying entrance to the United Sates from seven predominately Muslim nations.”

PSU currently educates more than 1,900 international students, according to Wiewel. He said 76 of them are from Iran, Libya, Yemen and Syria, countries whose residents are currently barred from entering the U.S.

Wiewel declared PSU a sanctuary campus and assures the student body that it is the PSU’s responsibility to make sure all students feel supported and safe “regardless of religion, national origin or immigration status.”

“At PSU, our international students provide cultural and academic contributions that are integral to our mission and enrich the campus life of Oregon and domestic students,” Wiewel said.

The president added that PSU officials are working with their students from those restricted nations to help them navigate the executive order.

Numerous protests were held in airports across the country over the weekend in response to President Trump’s immigration ban, including Portland International Airport.

The order temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for the next 90 days.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.