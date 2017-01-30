On the Go with Joe at Salvador Molly’s Great Balls of Fire

Joe V. was tasting something spicy at Salvador Molly’s for their annual Great Balls of Fire Fundraiser.

For every order of their Great Balls of Fire plate, a donation is made to Oregon Energy Fund, which provides heating assistance to low-income families.

The Great Balls of Fire consists very spicy habanero fritters. If you eat five in one sitting, you get on the restaurant's Wall of Flame.

Learn more at SalvadorMollys.com.

