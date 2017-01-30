On the Go with Joe at Salvador Molly’s Great Balls of Fire - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Salvador Molly’s Great Balls of Fire

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was tasting something spicy at Salvador Molly’s for their annual Great Balls of Fire Fundraiser.

For every order of their Great Balls of Fire plate, a donation is made to Oregon Energy Fund, which provides heating assistance to low-income families.

The Great Balls of Fire consists very spicy habanero fritters. If you eat five in one sitting, you get on the restaurant's Wall of Flame.

