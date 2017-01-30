Piglets, chickens escape barn fire in Canby - KPTV - FOX 12

Piglets, chickens escape barn fire in Canby

Several piglets, their mother and several chickens were spared from a blaze that broke out inside a barn in Canby Sunday night.  

Canby Fire said the fire started around 11 p.m. at 7399 South Lone Elder Road.

Crews said one sow, nine one-day-old piglets and several chickens were inside at the time.

Most of the animals were able to escape on their own.  

Firefighters arrived and caught several piglets running around the area.

Unfortunately, two piglets did not make it out alive.

Canby fire crews said it was a defensive fire.

Due to the barn’s rural location, crews were forced to bring in four water tenders to fight the fire. Several trips were made to retrieve more water, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, although firefighters said a heat lamp could have been the source.  

