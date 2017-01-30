Portland protest leader arrested on sex abuse charges

Protest leader Micah Rhodes spoke at a press conference in November with then-Mayor Charlie Hales and Police Chief Mike Marshman. (KPTV file image)

A man who has led protests in Portland and is a convicted sex offender is now facing new charges of sex abuse, according to court records.

Micah Rhodes, 23, was arraigned in court Monday. He is facing four counts of second-degree sex abuse, according to the Multnomah County Jail.

He spoke with a lawyer and asked the judge to grant his release, but his request was denied due to a pending hold from a prior case.

According to court documents, Rhodes is accused of having sexual contact with a 17-year-old boy he met via an app in 2015.

Court documents state Rhodes admitted knowing the age of the teen, who immediately told Rhodes his age when they met. The sexual contact was consensual, the alleged victim told police, and occurred multiple times in Gresham and Troutdale, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Rhodes said he was concerned about having sex with the teen because of a past history of sex crimes, court documents state.

Rhodes was ordered to register as a sex offender out of Washington County dating back to 2009 when he was a juvenile, according to court records.

FOX 12 reached out to the Oregon Youth Authority regarding his prior conviction and information about his sex offender registration, but details were not released.

In addition to sex abuse charges, Rhodes was being held in jail Monday on a probation violation detainer from the MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility, which is run by the Oregon Youth Authority.

Rhodes has been a leader of the "Don't Shoot PDX" group, as well as numerous Portland protests surrounding the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump. He was one of three people arrested during a protest involving Portland students who walked out of class in November.

Charges were dropped in that case.

In November, Rhodes spoke at a press conference at City Hall with then-Mayor Charlie Hales and Police Chief Mike Marshman about the nightly protests following Trump's election.

Rhodes is also facing charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with public transportation in a separate case.

Friends who were in court for his arraignment Monday declined to comment.

