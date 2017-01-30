Hundreds gather downtown for permitted 'No Ban, No Wall' rally

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Portland on Monday for one of the many "No Ban, No Wall" rallies around the country.

The group Unite Oregon organized the rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza and received a permit for the event.

People began arriving at noon carrying signs that said, "Refugees Welcome," Human Rights are Immigrant Rights" and "Organize."

Nearly 900 people RSVP'd on the event's Facebook page.

Federal administrators confirm that today's noon rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza has an official permit. The permits are free by the way — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 30, 2017

Unite Oregon describes itself as a group that is "building an international statewide movement for justice in Oregon."

The event follows President Donald Trump's temporary ban on refugees and citizens from seven predominately Muslim nations that organizers described as an, "assault on religious freedom and civil liberties, and a racist and unconstitutional attack on Muslims, immigrants, and refugees, who have been an original part of the vibrant fabric of the United States of America."

Trump said the temporary ban is necessary to protect America from radical Islamic terrorists and his administration needs to make sure that vetting programs are strong enough to keep Americans safe.

Monday's rally was expected to be peaceful, with adults and children in attendance listening to speakers. A march was also planned in connection with the rally, according to one of the speakers.

