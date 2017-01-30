Oregon Zoo celebrates North America’s oldest orangutan's 57th birthday

For more than five decades, Inji the ultra-geriatric Sumatran orangutan has been a resident of the Oregon Zoo.

Inji came to the United States through pet trading. While the practice is now illegal, it still threatens orangutans, which are on the brink of extinction.

While the orangutan's exact date of birth is unknown, Inji was 1-year-old when she arrived at the zoo on January 29, 1961, after being donated by her former owner.

Now 56 years later, Inji is the zoo’s oldest animal.

Oregon Zoo’s senior primate keeper Asaba Mukobi said orangutans usually live about 40 years, “so Inji’s certainly among the very oldest of her species on the entire planet.”

For medicine, Inji only takes aspirin and can move easily with the help of some extra handholds in the habitat she shares with two other orangutans and two gibbons.

Mukobi called Inji’s health at that age a testament to “the quality of care she’s received over the years.”

In addition to being Inji’s home, the Oregon Zoo is a supporter of the Borneo-based Hutan-Kinabatangan Orangutan Conservation Program. The organization aims to research, protect and reduce human-wildlife conflict for orangutans and other species.

